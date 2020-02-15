Trump said, “Shifty Adam Schiff is a corrupt politician and probably a very sick man. He has not paid the price, yet, for what he has done to our country.”
Congressman Schiff’s performance in the impeachment trial was outstanding not only in the presentation of evidence but in his plea to members of the Senate to do the right thing. Unlike our president his resume reveals no scandals, no multi-million-dollar settlements out of court, no payoffs to quiet a porn star, no campaign associates or private attorneys serving jail time, and no bankruptcies.
Trump, even with the years of dirty laundry and baggage he brought with him, could have made the call that this new job of President might need a change of old habits. He came to office when the economy was humming. Throw a little red meat to the base, cut taxes, nominate conservative judges and enjoy on the taxpayer’s dime his golf resorts for the next 8 years.
Such behavior is not in Trump’s DNA. Such lack of judgment is common to con artists who pull and fail at what they thought would be their greatest con or failed CEOs who don’t or can’t modify their behavior to a change in their environment.
Why go and get yourself impeached for a scheme to get foreign help in digging up dirt on Joe Biden when you didn’t need to? Why attack the reputation of a good and loyal ambassador when you could have simply removed her from office?
There is no evidence that Schiff is corrupt and a “very sick man.’’ I will leave the judgment of the president’s wellness to professionals but corrupt? Well, I wouldn’t work for the man or buy a used car from him. Would you?
In such times where self-proclaimed Constitutional Conservatives support a president who thumbs his nose at the fundamentals of our Republic, where fact-checking by necessity is now a cottage industry, where party “trumps” country and where guardians of morality support immorality, we need reminders that all is not rotten in our politics, that doing the right thing still exists, even in Washington.
Those who testified in the House hearings, Mitt Romney, and those Democratic Senators whose vote put their Senate career on the line provided those reminders.
David Turman
Hickory NC
