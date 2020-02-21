We in Catawba County are blessed with an excellent health care system and two top-notch hospitals. I discovered this firsthand when I woke up recently with chest pain and shortness of breath. Catawba Valley Medical Center's Emergency Room took prompt action to alleviate and diagnose my distress.
After a heart catheter revealed a healthy heart, Cardiologists Jeff Neal and Cory Wiles did not dismiss my symptoms but continued to pursue the cause for my shortness of breath. A CT scan identified a sizable pulmonary embolism which brought in a new team of doctors. Interventional Radiologist Brian Rhodes and his fine staff attacked the embolism with a catheter-directed, clot-busting drug. Amazing stuff!
I am now recovering and thankful to the Lord and to the first class medical staff of nurses, techs, physicians and assistants at Catawba hospital for my health.
Kevin Graudin
Hickory NC
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.