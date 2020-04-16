Sheriff Chad Chronister was right in arresting Florida pastor Rodney Howard-Browne. This multi-millionaire pastor’s actions represent more concern about his collection plate than the welfare of his congregation. Had Mr. McCall researched the bio of this pastor, he may have given the defense of the pastor more consideration.
This virus threatens the population of our prisons and many governors are considering ways to release prisoners who will not be a threat to public safety. As for the gun stores, we need more guns like we need a year’s stockpile of toilet paper. There are 1.2 guns for every person in this country. Obviously not everyone owns a gun so many gun owners have multiple firearms which, by the way, don’t kill viruses.
The inference that released prisoners pose a greater threat in the spread of this virus than other citizens who refuse to do their part in stopping the spread is just “silly." Given that this nation wasted precious weeks in discounting the threat of the virus, that we have no vaccines and no drugs, the only weapon we have at this stage of this pandemic is social distancing.
Every person, every pastor, every governor, every mayor, every child, every young adult who thinks the virus will not kill them, and every person who sees everything through the lens of politics, needs to do what they can to stop the spread.
Finally, Mr. McCall, I don’t even want to think about where we would be right now as we battle this pandemic, if some of our governors and law makers had not enforced social distancing as a means of controlling the virus.
Ruth Long
Hickory NC
