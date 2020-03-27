Do you really have to publish every letter to the editor? Do you really have to publish letters you had to editor because they were so long they were 30 inches long when formatted?
I would like you to ask yourselves if you really have to publish paranoid screeds undermining efforts to contain a growing pandemic. Do you? I doubt it. You don't have to publish this letter but I recommend you publish an article on journalistic ethics so that those of us not in this field can come to the same understanding you've come to, where you just publish any bit of incendiary trash that gets sent.
Caryn Gibson
Lenoir NC
