Deny the problem, blame someone else

My household received a mass-mailed postcard (sent at taxpayer expense) titled “President Trump’s Coronavirus Guidelines for America.” As I pondered the title, I thought this is what one would expect from a dictatorship form of government, like “Kim Jong-un’s Guidelines….”

This mailing comes very close to being a campaign piece. Can you imagine the (entirely legitimate) outrage from the right if there had been a mass mailing titled “President Obama’s Guidelines for [fill in the blank]? If the current administration were not devoted to sycophantic adoration for a self-centered showman president, the postcard would have been called “Official Coronavirus Guidelines for All Americans”.

When I flipped the postcard to the back side, I thought the honest message should be “Deny the problem, delay the response, and blame someone else.”

Lynn B. Spees

Hickory

