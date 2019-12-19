The Horowitz report now confirms that the effort to take down the President was rife with lawlessness by the FBI, DOJ and the intell community, even while Horowitz asserts there was no evidence of political bias (he apparently forgot to read the Paige/Strozk texts.) Even though the Trump haters know that dirty cops went rogue they will never admit it. Enter the articles of impeachment: "obstruction of Congress" and "abuse of power." The Constitution's standard is "treason, bribery, high crimes and misdemeanors." Wherever happened to bribery, obstruction of justice, quid pro quo, Russia? Actual crimes are conspicuously absent. Trump will never get convicted and the Democrats know it.
The broader and more damaging result of this charade is that the Democrats are working to destroy yet another tenant of the Constitution, not unlike their efforts to destroy the first and second amendments. (See the left's definition of "hate speech" and their gun confiscation proposals.) In their playbook a majority party could run a president from office by simply accusing him of "obstruction of Congress" or "abuse of power" if they don't like the results of an election or if they just don't like him.
Founders Madison and Hamilton were extremely fearful that impeachment would become a political weapon, and the Democrats have made their fears come true. Not only has the impeachment process been totally corrupted by the Democrats by blatantly ignoring the due process requirement. But even worse, the substance of the charges against the president are a complete joke.
I know you Trump haters are stuck in the depths of your anger, but I would hope you can see the dangerous precedent this impeachment show trial has set, which is to dismiss the will of the people and overturn the results of the 2016 election. Instead, you should try to convince the people you have a superior plan to make their lives better.
But since the Democrat party is apparently convinced it can't make that happen it resorts to a sham impeachment. As Democrat Congressman Al Green says, "We must impeach this President or he'll get re-elected."
Mac McCall
Taylorsville NC
