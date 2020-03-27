We all realize these are unprecedented times. COVID-19 (coronavirus) is a national pandemic, our commissioners have declared a state of emergency – no one is certain what the days ahead hold. It’s hard to imagine more difficult circumstances for our first responders and community partners.
Realizing the impact on our community has caused me to appreciate the efforts of our local non-profits, like the YMCA, who are stepping up to support first responders and medical professionals. This effort supports the community in two ways – it fills a need for childcare at a critical and unprecedented time in our history and it gets people (our staff and other critical workers) back to work. This is vital to the stability/health of our community and fulfills the YMCA mission.
I am proud to serve beside all the professionals who provide support to our community when it is needed most. As an employer of 308, I certainly know the relief any parent has knowing their children are cared for.
In times of panic our neighbors crave normalcy, and we know more connects us than separates us. My hope is that this crisis will bring us closer together and make our community stronger. Partnerships like this illustrate it will be become a reality.
John Teeter
Pepsi owner, philanthropist and Catawba County pacesetter
Hickory NC
