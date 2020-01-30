I am Catawba County Commissioner Dan Hunsucker and have decided not to run for another term after 20 years of service to concentrate more on my family, church and business.
As such, I am putting my support behind Richard Thompson for a seat on the Board of Commissioners. My family and I have been involved in agriculture in Catawba County over 200 years and I know Richard to be a great supporter of agriculture. He also believes in creating job opportunities for the citizens of our county by working with our business leaders and the Economic Development Commission to lure other companies and industry, as well.
Richard is a fiscal conservative who believes in low taxes while still providing essential services to our citizens and is a supporter of our K64 program in the schools. For these reasons and more, I plan to vote for Richard Thompson for Catawba County commissioner.
Dan Hunsucker
Conover NC
