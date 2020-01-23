I beg of J. V. Fitzsimmons and Mac McCall to quit watching Fox News and listening to Rush Limbaugh. You might get a picture of reality and not be shocked when Donald Trump loses in November. Take a look around, read the newspaper, listen to NPR and you will understand that most of the country is tired of Donald Trump and all of his drama.
Yes, the economy is good and there are conservative judges being appointed left and right, but that would be true under any Republican president. Hate crimes in the United States have risen since his election, the income inequality gap has increased, and we have good reason to feel less safe in the world. The climate continues to set the world on fire, literally.
So, all in all, I don't think his chances look good and it won't be because of voter fraud or some kind of manipulation, it will be because Donald Trump is Donald Trump.
Kelley Walker
Hickory NC
