The recent column by city councilman David Williams was most impressive. Being retired I am "out of circulation" and my personal contacts with Mr. Williams have been limited to things like Rotary meetings, where he has always impressed me. But his HDR column demonstrated an understanding of our local government that many people don't grasp. And that is that council people have the impossible job of doing what is best for the entire city -- not just one Ward or one business or one political party or some special interest.

They must consider what is going to be best for the entire city -- not just now but for the future. This is not "play." This is very serious business. Thankfully we have been blessed with some fine people on council, and I think David Williams will continue to be one of those.

Floyd Lucas

Chief of Police (Retired)

Hickory NC

