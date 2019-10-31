The recent column by city councilman David Williams was most impressive. Being retired I am "out of circulation" and my personal contacts with Mr. Williams have been limited to things like Rotary meetings, where he has always impressed me. But his HDR column demonstrated an understanding of our local government that many people don't grasp. And that is that council people have the impossible job of doing what is best for the entire city -- not just one Ward or one business or one political party or some special interest.
They must consider what is going to be best for the entire city -- not just now but for the future. This is not "play." This is very serious business. Thankfully we have been blessed with some fine people on council, and I think David Williams will continue to be one of those.
Floyd Lucas
Chief of Police (Retired)
Hickory NC
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.