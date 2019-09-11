Letter stock

Conover firefighters appreciated for hurricane aid

Now that things are pretty much back to normal after another hurricane here in Carteret County, I need to thank the City of Conover Fire Department. They positioned a fire engine company here in Newport, NC prior to Hurricane Dorian coming through.

A lot of families here have barely gotten back into their homes after the devastation of Florence last year and we are grateful that Conover was able to help out.

Thank you Conover Fire Department,

Danny Haas

Newport

NC

Get today’s top stories right in your inbox. Sign up for our daily newsletter.

Load comments