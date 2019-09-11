Conover firefighters appreciated for hurricane aid
Now that things are pretty much back to normal after another hurricane here in Carteret County, I need to thank the City of Conover Fire Department. They positioned a fire engine company here in Newport, NC prior to Hurricane Dorian coming through.
A lot of families here have barely gotten back into their homes after the devastation of Florence last year and we are grateful that Conover was able to help out.
Thank you Conover Fire Department,
Danny Haas
Newport
NC
