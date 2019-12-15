I want to let you know how much I have appreciated the opportunity to serve this great county on the board of commissioners since first being elected in 2000. It has been a privilege to work with the other commissioners and county staff for the betterment of the citizens and a humbling experience as people placed their confidence in me to serve in this role five terms.
I would like to take this opportunity to thank the citizens of Catawba County for all of their help and support over the years.
Over the last two decades, I and the other commissioners have worked hard to keep our taxes low while still providing essential services. We helped bring our county through some challenging times during the Great Recession as other counties that had overextended and overspent were in dire straits. I am happy to see our county once again growing and thriving.
I write this today to let everyone know that I will not be seeking another term as commissioner. When I ran the first time, I felt God leading me in that direction. Likewise, now I feel God leading me to do other things even though I am not quite sure what that might entail. I remain committed to working on behalf of the citizens of Catawba County through the end of my term in 2020.
God, country, and family are what drive me and what I live for. Whatever the next chapters in my life bring, I will continue to make those my priorities.
Dan Hunsucker
Catawba County Commissioner
