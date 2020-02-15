Let me start by saying that I have never written a "letter to the editor" before. However, I feel very strongly about candidate Richard Thompson for Catawba County Commissioner.
Richard has served on many local, state, and federal boards and commissions, too numerous to list here. He has been appointed to these by both Republican and Democratic officials even though he's a staunch Republican.
Richard retired from the N.C. Probation / Parole Department with 30 years of outstanding service. I am a past Vice President, President, Chairman of the Board, and current member of the board of the North Carolina Law Enforcement Officer's Association. I believe that I am qualified to rate Richard's qualifications.
Commissioner Dan Hunsucker is retiring from the Catawba County Board of Commissioners after 20 fantastic years of service to the citizens of Catawba County. I can not think of a better person than Richard Thompson to take his place.
Pete Sobotkin
Hickory, NC
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.