Let me start by saying that I have never written a "letter to the editor" before. However, I feel very strongly about candidate Richard Thompson for Catawba County Commissioner.

Richard has served on many local, state, and federal boards and commissions, too numerous to list here. He has been appointed to these by both Republican and Democratic officials even though he's a staunch Republican.

Richard retired from the N.C. Probation / Parole Department with 30 years of outstanding service. I am a past Vice President, President, Chairman of the Board, and current member of the board of the North Carolina Law Enforcement Officer's Association. I believe that I am qualified to rate Richard's qualifications.

Commissioner Dan Hunsucker is retiring from the Catawba County Board of Commissioners after 20 fantastic years of service to the citizens of Catawba County. I can not think of a better person than Richard Thompson to take his place.

Pete Sobotkin

Hickory, NC

