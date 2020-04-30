Did you read the HDR front page story of April 22 about the Atriax Group moving the offices of its architectural firm from a beautiful historic house near Frye hospital to an old brick warehouse at 703 Main Ave. SW?
I doubt the railroad tracks by their future front door was the selling feature for this $1.2 million move. Walk that stretch of Main Avenue like my husband and I do every day and you will see the attraction that will soon spur the revitalization of Main Avenue.
It’s City Walk, well under construction. In 10 years, you won’t recognize Main Avenue as this crosstown walkway/bike path spurs economic development. The same thing will happen to Old Lenoir Road when the city converts it to three lanes and builds a connection between City Walk and Riverwalk.
Look at South Boulevard in Charlotte and downtown Greenville, S.C., to see how cities can use thoughtfully planned infrastructure to invigorate a rundown area.
Welcome, City Walk!
Dianne Straley
Hickory NC
