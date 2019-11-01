At last, an article about the chronic pain sufferers. I am one.
I understand the dangers of using opioids. Misusing them can have very serious consequences.
When you are in constant, severe pain sometimes you have to take opioids. They don’t stop the pain. Nothing does. They do allow you to survive life, live day-to-day.
The medical network is under government control. Sometimes it is good; sometimes not so good.
It makes a hardship on people who need them. I have had to give up some of my maintenance medications because it was not a good mix.
One part of you gets help, one part loses. Such is the life of this opioid user.
P.W. Wilkinson
Newton NC
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.