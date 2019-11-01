At last, an article about the chronic pain sufferers. I am one.

I understand the dangers of using opioids. Misusing them can have very serious consequences.

When you are in constant, severe pain sometimes you have to take opioids. They don’t stop the pain. Nothing does. They do allow you to survive life, live day-to-day.

The medical network is under government control. Sometimes it is good; sometimes not so good.

It makes a hardship on people who need them. I have had to give up some of my maintenance medications because it was not a good mix.

One part of you gets help, one part loses. Such is the life of this opioid user.

P.W. Wilkinson

Newton NC

