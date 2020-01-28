Catawba County should be a sanctuary for First, 13th, 14th and 15th amendments, too
I am sure the people of this county know that the recent designation of making Catawba County a Second Amendment sanctuary is not legally binding and is only symbolic. Federal law supersedes state and county law concerning gun rights. However it is well and good that this gesture makes us aware of our rights afforded by the Constitution.
But we have many other rights under the Constitution. Amendment 1 states Congress shall make no law respecting an establishment of religion, or prohibiting the free exercise thereof; or abridging the freedom of speech, or of the press; or the right of the people peaceably to assemble, and to petition the Government for a redress of grievances.
Amendment 13 abolished slavery.
Amendment 14, states all persons born or naturalized in the U.S. are citizens of the U.S. and the State wherein they reside.
Amendment 15 states the right of citizens of the United States to vote shall not be denied or abridged by the United States or by any State on account of race, color, or previous condition of servitude.
These are some of the rights we have as citizens. I suggest that in addition to making Catawba County a Second Amendment sanctuary, we also make it a First, 13th, 14th, and 15th Amendment sanctuary. That way, people are educated as to more of our rights under the Constitution.
Jan McCoy
Hickory, NC
