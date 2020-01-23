A change is taking place in Catawba County. No longer will people get up into Republican or Democrat. This is how people divide people.
We should just elect the person who can do the job and not get caught up in Republican or Democrat – that they can get your vote.
Think about this: When is the last time a county commissioner has come to your door and asked for your vote. They don’t. They just expect you to vote because you are a Republican. But don’t be fooled, that’s not good.
So, let’s start making people that run for office come to your neighborhood and talk to you.
After all, that’s the best they can do. Also, by just putting up a sign is not good enough, if you want to prove you are the person for the job.
Don’t just put out signs, go into the neighborhood and talk to people and let them know that you want to earn their votes and trust.
Eric Heller
Newton NC
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.