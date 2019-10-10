I have lived in hickory my entire life and you can't help but laugh every time something comes along.

People love to say vote my way or for my person or friend, and voting is very important (good example the latest bond vote which in my view never will so much money be wasted that will benefit so few).

The bond did not pass because of people voting for it but because most of Hickory citizens that did not want it did not get out and vote. I have always felt if you don't vote you cannot complain.

The Riverwalk, City Walk, Viewmont walk, Highland walk, you name it.

Also think when did Hickory have a big industry come in? Think about it they want free land, big tax breaks not a STUPID RIVER WALK!

Charles Yount

Hickory NC

