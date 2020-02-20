Barbara Beatty has served Catawba County well as a county commissioner. I’m pleased to support her campaign for re-election.

Effective county commissioners need to be a part of the community they serve. In the years Barbara has represented Catawba County, she has worked hard to be involved in the life of Catawba County. She attends community events, she listens to her constituents, and she pays attention to all she learns as she travels from one end of this county to another.

I’ve known and worked with many of our local elected officials. Very few have come close to Barbara’s daily level of community engagement. And this engagement is important: it is an invaluable source of information about the needs of Catawba County. Our county government is better because Barbara so well understands her community.

Barbara is running as one of seven candidates for two seats in the March 3 Republican primary; she is the only incumbent seeking re-election. If history is a guide, the Republican primary will elect our next two county commissioners. Both Republicans and unaffiliated voters are eligible to vote in the primary. Turnout will likely be low -- every single vote will be important.

Catawba County needs continued sound, conservative leadership.

Catawba County needs  commissioners who are forward-looking, community-minded, and inclusive.

Catawba County needs Barbara Beatty.

Robert Eades

Sherrills Ford NC

