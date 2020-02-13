This letter is in support of Jonathan Barnes for Register of Deeds of Catawba County! I am a former long-time resident of Catawba County. However, I recently relocated to Alexander County, making this the only way I can support and endorse my very good friend and former colleague.
I am a NC State Bar Certified Paralegal that has worked and still works for a real estate law firm in Hickory for more than 12 years. When I first met Jonathan, he worked at the same law firm and was also in the Air Force reserves. Jonathan is hard-working and the ultimate family man, supporting his wife and three children. He has the utmost integrity and follows through on all of his duties and promises.
As Register of Deeds for Catawba County, I know that he would serve the community well. The records kept and managed at the Register of Deeds are some of the most important for the county. Real estate documents, marriage licenses, birth and death certificates, notary public oaths and more are handled every day. Jonathan would make sure that all of this is kept and held properly, that documentation is filed properly with all agencies and that the public can personally come to him with any issues or problems.
It is my hope that you will take a look at what Jonathan Barnes has to offer as Register of Deeds for Catawba County and vote for him at the March 3, 2020 primary.
Crystal S. Regdos
Taylorsville, NC
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.