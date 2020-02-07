I would like to enlist your support for Jonathan Barnes for Catawba County’s next Register of Deeds. I have personally known Jonathan for 25 years and have known the other two candidates for just as long. In my expert opinion, Mr. Barnes far outshines the other candidates.
I’m an expert in Register of Deeds matters because of my 39 years working as a Deputy Register of Deeds and as a paralegal professional using the Register of Deeds office to conduct legal work for a local law firm. My entire professional career has been in Register of Deeds offices throughout the region. I have conducted business in at least 20 NC Register of Deeds offices and have participated in many Register of Deeds conferences, seminars, and workshops.
Mr. Barnes is by far the best candidate in the field. I know dozens of registers throughout the state and can say that Jonathan would well represent and serve the citizens of Catawba County because of his knowledge of the office, integrity, and sense of duty that permeates his being.
He has worked in the Register of Deeds office many years, even as a Supervisor and Deputy Register in the Newton office. He is dedicated and will show up for work, unlike the current Register Donna Spencer. I work in the Register of Deeds Newton office at least three or more days a week and I can attest she is rarely there. Ms. Spencer has also abused her position by trying to ban some of the public from using the office. The Register of Deeds is a public office and should be treated as such, open to all of the public.
The other candidate, Sondra Simmons, I have not seen in any Register of Deeds office in the past 15 years. Ms. Simmons lacks the knowledge of the work required in the Register of Deeds office.
Please vote for Jonathan Barnes on March 3 for the Register of Deeds of Catawba County. He is the candidate with experience and dedication to serve the citizens of this great county! He will do you proud -- you can count on Jonathan!
Lisa Hines
Hickory NC
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.