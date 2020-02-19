Today, the importance of selecting strong, community-minded candidates running for public office should be based on their personal values to serve all the constituents of the community. This is most important in supporting a candidate running for office. It is not their tagline of being a Republican or Democrat or their affiliation with a cause. Rather it is to serve all the citizens of the community with a focus on doing what is right and fair.
Barbara Beatty reflects these values and has a proven track record as a sitting county commissioner of her commitment to serve all the citizens of Catawba County. Barbara consistently demonstrates good judgement and trustworthiness. These values are even more important as Catawba is now well-positioned for strong economic growth.
Attracting new businesses that will offer good jobs requires a solid infrastructure, including good health care, school systems, recreation options, along with arts and music. Beatty has been involved in all these initiatives and provided solid leadership and options that has moved us forward in all these endeavors.
We have lived in Catawba County for 13 years and came here because we loved all that the community had to offer. Barbara helped us get orientated in the community over these years and has supported us in our mission to make a difference in our community. We need to keep this type of value driven leadership in office. She cares and is always available to help. A vote for Barbara Beatty is a vote to strengthen our community.
Tom & Diane Taylor
Conover NC
