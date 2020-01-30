I have known Austin Allran for many years. As our State Senator he has a 34-year history of honorable and effective service in the North Carolina legislature. Through good times and tough times, he put the needs of Catawba County first and labored tirelessly to make sure that our voices were heard in Raleigh. His experience there means that Austin knows how Catawba County can work with state government to maintain economic growth and improve our infrastructure.
Austin understands the importance of jobs, education and infrastructure to the future of Catawba County. His experience working with local businesses gives him a deep appreciation for the challenges our local economy faces when competing for jobs. Teamwork is an essential part of good government, and Austin is a believer in the importance of working as a part of the team to achieve our county’s goals. His ability to work with the team of county commissioners will serve us well as we take on the challenges that are sure to come. Austin Allran will make an excellent commissioner for Catawba County and he is getting my vote in the primary on March 3.
Jeff Easley
Hickory NC
