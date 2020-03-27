Harry Truman once famously said, “The buck stops here.” What a stark contrast to the current resident of the White House, who refuses to take responsibility for anything. Shutting down the White House Pandemic Office in 2018: Not his fault. Refusing to take COVID-19 testing kits from the WHO: Not his fault.
Perhaps it’s not his fault. Trump is a man who clearly has Narcissistic Personality Disorder. During his 2016 campaign, that was clearly on display. He knew more about ISIS than the generals. He knew more about climate change than the scientists. As Maya Angelou said, “When someone shows you who they are, believe them the first time.” Trump can’t change who he is and he didn’t hide it. He is incapable of taking responsibility for his actions or apologizing for them.
Perhaps it’s the fault of the electorate who put this incompetent narcissist in office. At this time of national crisis, we could certainly use a president who is truthful, trustworthy, competent and empathetic, a real leader who takes responsibility for his actions.
Gary Garmon
Connelly Springs NC
