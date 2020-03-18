Roy Cooper, governor of North Carolina has closed schools for two weeks. The education, health, safety, nutrition, and well-being of the students is dumped on the school system — not mom and/or dad. Sounds a little bit like socialism, where the government takes over even the parenting of children from birth through college. Cooper’s long-arm of ruling extended to the churches, synagogues, and mosques. Some of the faithful can no longer worship God! But the casinos are open for business!
Executive Odor, sorry- Executive Order 117: “In addition to closing schools, the Executive Order prohibits mass gatherings that bring together more than 100 people in a single room or space, such as an auditorium, stadium, arena, large conference room, meeting hall, theater, or other confined indoor or outdoor space, including parades, fairs and festivals.” Cancel church weddings! Cancel bar mitzvahs! Is this an epidemic or hyper-pandemonium? Are we making a mountain out of a mole hill? If in violation, one can be arrested on a Class 2 misdemeanor. For most churches, this is Lent, a holy time of year.
Do I seem peeved — I am. This is religious persecution, when the governor is closing the doors to my faith.
We should pay taxes, and follow all the laws of the land because they do not infringe on our spiritual worship to God but closing the sanctuary door, even for one second, violates my religious beliefs. When you violate religious beliefs that is religious persecution. Religious persecution is the opposite of religious freedom. There is no middle ground.
North Carolina has 8,961 churches according to GPS Waypoint. Doing another Google search, North Carolina has 18,169 restaurants according to linkbusiness.com. Does the governor assume that the people of faith in larger congregations/parishes have no common sense to stay home when they are sick? Yet, 99 people can gather to worship and that is OK? With 18,169 restaurants, wouldn’t that be a bigger concern — food handling, a steady petri dish of microorganisms?
A quote from N.C. DHHS about North Carolina and the flu (not coronavirus): “At least 208 flu-related deaths were recorded in the 2018-2019 season, compared with 391 in 2017-2018. Flu season hit its peak in February both years.” During those years, nothing was shut down. From LiveScience: “North Carolina is reporting a total of 23 cases of COVID-19, both confirmed and presumptive positive, the first of which was identified on March 3. (A presumptive positive refers to individuals who have gotten one test that came up positive; a confirmed case means two positive tests.)” As of 22 hours ago, there have been 50 deaths, nationwide.
I know the pastors are directing their flocks by telling them to “Go to YouTube or watch the Mass/worship on TV” as their answer to this spiritual crisis, and this is a crisis. As a church, gathered all in one place, we should be praying more not praying less. God is the center of our focus when we gather together. Watching “Mass/Worship” is a spectator sport. Let me get my donuts and slurp coffee while the pastor delivers the homily. I can even press pause, run to the lavatory, get the nail clipper, and put on a load of laundry.
Governor Roy Cooper, maybe your church has less than 100 people, but mine doesn’t. This is the time when ALL churches should be active not passive sitting on the sidelines watching TV. I encourage everyone to pray for a cure for the coronavirus. Pray for those who have contracted the virus and their families/caregivers. Pray that our religious freedom will be given back to us. Pray that this is an exception and not going to be the norm during the next “flu season.” We don’t need the government opening and closing our doors. Pray for the political authorities that they aren’t being overly zealous, considering it is an election year. This is my personal opinion, not the opinion of my church or any member of my church.
Barbara Case Speers (Bobby)
Hickory NC
Editor’s note: This letter was trimmed down from a more than 30-inch letter to the editor.
Casinos are not open; they're closed to business just like churches.
