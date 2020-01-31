Every day I enter our elementary school, I pass a large bulletin board that has only colored paper on it, with letters that read "In a world where you can be anything, be kind."
Our teachers talk about this every day. Our churches do, also. It's like the song title: "Teach your children well."
Yet, just recently, our current president chose to publicly call a U.S. Representative a "sleazebag." Exactly what has been the response from our two senators and our House representatives? I believe it was silence, tacit approval. This is just one of many similar attacks, nearly all greeted with silence.
The man in the White House is the face of America to all people, not only to our enemies, but also to our (I believe diminishing list of) friends.
It's disgusting.
Remember, this is a guy who admittedly assaulted women, then bragged about it. This is a guy who stole from his (supposed) charity for personal gain. This is a guy who, in 2015, said he has never asked forgiveness for his sins.
I will never understand how any Christian, or the Evangelical Christian, can support this man.
I guess Republicans in Congress will not speak out because they are afraid of being "primary" casualties. But what about Republicans here and elsewhere who are not running for political office? Your average Joe?
My opinion is that their silence is the same as approval.
I have experienced presidents since the 1940s; none of them has been such a consistently poor reflection of the values America was founded upon.
America is better than this. We should vote that way.
Robert Kapellusch
Newton NC
