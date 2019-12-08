Thank you HDR for your recent (11/22/19) article, "Explaining the bond between Trump and white evangelicals" -- excerpted from The Washington Post. (I've missed these excerpts tremendously.)
"Since the 1920s, fundamentalists and evangelicals have been consistently willing to excuse the moral shortcomings of politicians whose policy goals align with their own. In the 1950s, they ignored Dwight D. Eisenhower's lack of religiosity and instead worked to get him baptized ("poor Ike") after he took office."
The American people surely have never had a more corrupt politician sullying the White House, than the current one. That he was put there by fundamentalist Christians should speak volumes.
Carolyn Lawing
Hickory NC
