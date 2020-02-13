During his service as State Senator Austin Allran dedicated himself to making sure that Catawba County had a strong voice in Raleigh. During the tough times of the recession Austin worked closely with state leaders to help bring jobs to our county. As the minority whip in the Senate, Austin successfully used his leadership and team-building skills to gather support for issues that moved North Carolina forward. It is exciting to know that he will do the same thing as a county commissioner.
After graduating from Duke and SMU with a law degree, Austin could have had a successful career anywhere in the United States. Instead he chose to come home to practice law and serve the people of Catawba County and he has done so with dedication and energy.
No one knows what the future holds, the way forward will surely have challenges and for that we need leaders who share our values and understand our strengths to help us chart a path. I am glad we will have Austin Allran to help us continue to move Catawba County forward and that is why he will get my vote for county commissioner.
Dana and Lisa O'hair
Hickory NC
