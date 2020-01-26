There are many reasons that Austin Allran should be elected to the Catawba County Board of Commissioners. Here are three:
First, Austin is simply a good man who can be trusted to treat all people with courtesy and competence. He will be an effective, energetic and conscientious public servant.
Second, because Austin served this area for years in the NC General Assembly, he understands how to get things done in government. He’ll make sure that Catawba County gets its fair share from Raleigh.
And last, while the decisions of the Board of Commissioners directly impact Hickory, we haven’t had a resident of Hickory on the Board of Commissioners in a long time. Austin has lived in Hickory his entire life and his knowledge and passion around issues specific to our city will assure that Hickory residents have a place at the table.
Long and short, Austin brings a unique combination of character, experience and vision that will benefit all of us. I hope you’ll join me in voting for Austin Allran for County Commissioner.
Jeff M. Cline
Hickory
