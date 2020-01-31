Austin Allran and I have been friends for over 40 years.

During the decades I’ve known Austin, I’ve seen firsthand his commitment to public service and his dedication to Catawba County. He served us well during his time in the General Assembly and I am confident he will serve us well as a county commissioner.

Catawba County is at a critical juncture. After some hard years, our towns are filled with vibrant civic improvements, our economy is strong, and we are an attractive place for people to live. I nearly daily encounter new arrivals to our community who tell me how happy they are to be here. Our recent progress, though, is no guarantee of continued success. We need county commissioners who understand the importance of good local government and who understand the need to plan now for the future we want. We need commissioners who are forward-thinking and inclusive.

Austin has always been thoughtful, conservative, and practical. He understands our county and its needs. His legislative experience and life-long membership in this community have prepared him well to be an effective county commissioner.

Please join me in supporting Austin Allran for Catawba County Commissioner.

Robert Eades

Sherrills Ford NC

