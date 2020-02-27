Austin Allran and I grew up in our church, Corinth Reformed Church (which our ancestors started in 1869) and are blood relatives from the Rowe family. His grandmother and my father were brother and sister. His father, Albert M. Allran was a very well-known and respected businessman, civic leader, philanthropist and church leader throughout Catawba County.
Extremely well-educated, Austin graduated from Duke University, SMU School of Law and N.C. State for his Master’s Degree. He passed the N.C. Bar Exam in 1978 and practiced law in Hickory, while at the same time serving in the North Carolina Legislature for 34 years before retiring. His experience in Raleigh would be a tremendous asset to our county by serving on the board of commissioners. His qualifications far exceed any of the others who are running for county commission.
We need the Raleigh experience to help get things done here in Catawba County with grants, economic incentives, infrastructure of roads and bridges, better paying jobs and most important – education. Austin also served two terms on the Board of Directors for the Hickory Landmarks Society.
I am asking all my relatives, friends and business associates to get out and vote for Austin M. Allran.
Joe C. Rowe
Hickory NC
