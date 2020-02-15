There are many reasons I believe Austin Allran is the best choice for the Catawba County Board of Commissioners. Not only has he dedicated his life to representing the people of this county, he comes from a family that has also made many county contributions.
Because he knows how government works on both the state and local levels, Austin will be a real asset to us. When he represented us in the state legislature in Raleigh, Austin was always willing to reach out to others to get things done. Through the years, I have found him very accessible and responsive when I’ve wanted to share my thoughts on particular pieces of legislation.
Most of his legislative career was spent when his party was in the minority, but he was able to reach across the aisle and succeeded in passing legislation such as raising the drinking age to 21, fighting drunk driving, protecting children, and enacting the graduated driver’s license which I believe has saved many lives.
When his party was in the majority, Austin was a Senate leader serving as chair of the Judiciary Committee. He has been consistently conservative with our tax dollars, helping balance the budget and cut taxes. He has also worked to protect both the unborn and our Second Amendments rights.
Austin is always ready to listen to his constituents and can be depended upon to serve with honor and integrity.
We need his experience and knowledge on the board.
Bill McBrayer
Hickory, NC
