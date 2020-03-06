Cyber-bullying is alive and well in Hickory by the Foothills Digest’s editor, Carmen Eckard, and some of her cyber-bully fiends. In response to a letter to the editor on Feb. 16, in which Carmen Eckard disparaged me over a review of her magazine, I give my reply. I am the Register of Deeds for Alexander County and do not appreciate the unfair attacks by Carmen Eckard and her cohorts.
I said I didn’t care for Foothills Digest on its Facebook page because I felt that the magazine did not well capture the feel of the area. I was immediately and aggressively confronted online by Ms. Eckard about the post. Because of her aggressive nature, I tried to diffuse her hostility by telling her about an article I did like, which only seemed to inflame her emotions. She immediately took to attacking my political Facebook page with scornful remarks.
Ms. Eckard urged her antagonist friends, such as Matthew Bumgarner, Patrick Jean, Adam York, Chelsea Leigh Dupree, Don Brown (Facebook names) and others, to join her in cyberbullying me, to which they gladly joined in. They also began attacking my wife, to which I take even greater offense. This culminated in her HDR letter to the editor on Feb. 16.
Had Ms. Eckard kept her cool and engaged in civil conversation, I would have told her that Foothills Digest has too many advertisements for my liking and the most recent issue has too many articles on fishing, which is not a topic of interest for me. Additionally, the cover and pages are a thick cardboard-like paper akin to children’s reading material. That I personally don’t care for her magazine should by no means be an invitation for cyber-bullying.
Opinions are our right in America protected by the First Amendment and just because someone doesn’t like your product shouldn’t be grounds for harsh retaliatory attacks that I and my wife have been subjected to by Ms. Eckard and her scheming friends.
You, dear reader, may like Foothills Digest magazine, if that suits your tastes, but remember if you don’t like it, and let them know about it, you too may be subjected to ridicule by Ms. Eckard and her activist buddies. I suggest if you see this magazine on the newsstand to just walk on by and give it a pass.
Scott Hines
Taylorsville NC
Funny how the letter writer neglects to mention that his "bullied" wife went to Mrs. Eckard's Facebook posts first with hostile, ad hominem attacks against those he claims are the cyberbullies. Would he like to see the screenshots as proof?
