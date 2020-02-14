I am a second-generation North Carolina businessman who has been blessed to work with many great people across the great state of North Carolina – truly from Manteo to Murphy. Through my years of dealings, there have been few that have the integrity, perseverance and decisiveness of Ray Abernathy.

He has dedicated his career to serving the people of Catawba County and the state. His record speaks for itself – as a member of the Order of the Long Leaf Pine, he has been rightfully recognized for his accomplishments and dedication. His heart is in service. His heart is in solutions. His heart is in actions. His heart is in Catawba County. The citizens of Catawba County would be blessed to have him as a voice and that’s why I proudly endorse Ray Abernathy as a candidate for County Commissioner.

Respectfully Yours,

Chris Whitford

Blounts Creek NC

