As a former resident of Hickory for many years I had the opportunity to serve on many boards; one being the Catawba County Alcoholic Beverage Control Board.
While serving as chairperson of the board under Mr. Ray Abernathy, CEO, whom I quickly observed as an astute businessman in every way.
Supervision of staff with respect created a workplace of efficiency, record keeping and compliance with the budget which auditors praised.
Mr. Abernathy was recognized in the state as a man of character combined with outstanding business ethics. Fellow managers had great respect for his professionalism.
The citizens of Catawba County would benefit from the same qualities as a county commissioner.
Anne Smith Davis
Knoxville, Tennessee
