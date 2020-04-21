42,000 gallons of wastewater entered Lake Hickory
April 15, 2020. One sentence news report given at 8 a.m. Paraphrased: “42,000 gal. of wastewater were spilled into Lake Hickory due to an accident at a Hickory water treatment plant.”
After going online about 10 a.m., the only print reference I could find was a report offered by The Hickory Daily Record. When the article came up it was immediately blanked out, informing me to read it I would be required to accept their online ads, or subscribe to their newspaper.
Being unwilling to comply, and finding no other print source, I resorted to the telephone. After the first four city employees who deal with water issues stated they knew nothing about the wastewater spill, a fifth person accepted my call and attempted to answer my questions.
To the best of my knowledge and recollection, the following dialogue is accurate. The vast majority of the wastewater spilled into Lake Hickory had been rainwater. “Yes, a very small percent could harm the lifeforms it came in contact with.” However a spillage of only 42,000 gallons was so minute it really wasn’t worth being concerned about.
Thanking him for his time and input, I felt satisfied with the information and answers I had received. Later I realized I had no clear understanding of the term “wastewater.” Checking a number of reputable sites I found myself amazed and disgusted at what I discovered.
Wastewater is any water that has been contaminated by human use. Wastewater is “used water from any combination of domestic, industrial, commercial or agricultural activities, surface runoff or stormwater, and any sewer inflow or sewer infiltration.” Wikipedia
“Only 42,000 gallons of wastewater entered Lake Hickory!”
Gary (Uncle Bear) Eklund{&lettersname}
