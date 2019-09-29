Response to Don Baldwin’s expose in the HDR 9/7/19
Your headline reads “You say you don’t like Socialism, but you accept Social Security checks."
Well my friend, I worked 60 years contributing my hard-earned dollars to the Federal government so at retirement I would have a supposed nest egg to retire on. Yes, it would have been better for me to invest my money in the stock market, etc and I am sure I would have ended up with more money than the Feds earned for me. By the way the Fed borrowed from Social Security and now can’t even pay the interest owed on this loan.
The Feds gave me absolutely nothing, that’s my money. To even suggest this is Socialism just blows my mind. Remember, you can’t teach stupid.
Fred Crump
Claremont
