At Frye Regional Medical Center, our job is to take care of our patients and the community. We’ve been doing so since we first opened our doors in 1911, and it has been an honor.
But during the past few weeks, the community also has been taking care of us as we unite during the COVID-19 pandemic that has gripped our country and world.
Local restaurants have delivered platters of delicious meals. Churches, universities and businesses are continuing to donate much needed supplies. We’ve received touching thank you notes from school children, former patients and others. Compliments and words of affirmation have been directly shared with our physicians, nurses and staff.
These gestures of gratitude lift our spirits and keep us motivated no matter what challenge we face. To the people of the Hickory community and beyond, we sincerely thank each of you for the kind acts of appreciation.
Our teams are highly experienced and trained to deal with any medical situation, including a pandemic. We have intentionally chosen healthcare as our profession because of a calling to serve others. Being on the front lines of medicine brings tremendous fulfillment as we experience the marvels of medicine – no matter what our role is.
Please accept our heartfelt appreciation as we continue to remain ever focused on Making Communities Healthier. Thank you for your patience as we continue to make patient care decisions following guidance from our local and state health department and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. We know we are all in this together –- the community, our hospital peers locally and statewide, first responders and many others. We shall emerge stronger and more united than ever.
Chris Fensterle, Interim CEO
Frye Regional Medical Center
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.