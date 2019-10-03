I'm asking Ward 1 voters to choose Carmen Eckard for Hickory City Council in the primary election. Early voting ends Oct. 4.
I support Carmen Eckard for her persistence and courage. I'm certain she will listen to you, speak up, asking the hard questions, offer new ideas, find common ground, building coalitions to solve some of Hickory's most difficult problems.
Hickory offers so much to so many -- myself included -- that it's hard to realize there's still more work to do. Our city needs to do a better job of hearing people who feel their neighborhoods go unnoticed and their concerns unaddressed. Carmen hears their concerns. She hears the concerns of our entire community and her platform (carmenforcouncil.com) clearly states her goals to address them.
For me it comes down to this:
If you want a council member who will listen -- even seek out differing views, VOTE FOR CARMEN.
If you want a council member who will speak up for you, VOTE FOR CARMEN.
If you want a council member who can find common ground among wide-ranging, divergent views, VOTE FOR CARMEN
If you want a council member who has the capacity to build coalitions to do the work that still needs doing, VOTE FOR CARMEN
If you want a council member who will work to extend Hickory's successes to all people in all our neighborhoods, then please consider casting your primary VOTE FOR CARMEN, so the rest of Hickory can join you and VOTE FOR CARMEN in the general municipal election.
Carol Turner
Hickory
