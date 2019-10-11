I am not sure why referring to Social Security as socialism would blow anyone’s mind or trigger nasty comments. Anti-big government folks have been calling it socialism since it became law in the mid-1930s.

In another recent letter to the editor, the writer tries to link programs like Medicare for All and free college to totalitarian fascist and communist regimes throughout history. The young people referred to in his letter who supposedly prefer socialism over capitalism are most likely reflecting their frustration with what they see as the downsides to capitalism and the benefits of programs being offered by many Democratic presidential candidates. Many of these programs exist in social democracies in Western Europe who by the way are not killing their citizens who oppose their governments.

Rather than assuming the public is so ignorant as to leap to the conclusion that universal healthcare or free college is synonymous with totalitarianism, we should be asking why young people are doubting capitalism. Failure in the status quo, be that a ruling monarchy or capitalistic state or totalitarian state, is why people turn to alternatives.

Our young people will be just fine, as will capitalism. Even corporations are beginning to talk about the necessity for capitalism to include all stakeholders, not just stockholders.

Social Security and Medicare are government-controlled and administered programs. We are required to participate all of which are components of the definition of socialism. Why get angry over what label we place on programs Americans overwhelmingly love that also contribute to the health of capitalism?

We, as many democratic countries, have blended government programs into capitalism without becoming communist dictatorships.

Fear, smear, and empty promises are all too common in politics. It is up to the voting public to see it for what it is and elect candidates who offer real solutions to real problems of which we have many. Buying into the fear, getting angry and calling each other stupid, plays right into the hands of politicians who have nothing to offer.

David Turman

Hickory 

