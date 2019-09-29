This year's election for Hickory City Council is an important one, as we continue to develop our community into an attractive and vibrant place to live, work, and play.
We need to choose leaders with vision, proven leadership ability, and community involvement. Charlotte Williams is one of those who has a proven and strong track record of giving back to her community.
I had the experience of working with Charlotte as she served as President of the Board of Directors of Women's Resource Center. Her strong leadership and mentoring helped lead the organization through trying times. Charlotte has served on many local nonprofit boards, Hickory City School Board, and was chosen to fill an unexpired term on Hickory City Council. Even more important, Charlotte is approachable. She will listen to your issues and give you a voice. Support Charlotte Williams for Hickory City Council.
Cindy Huffman Rose
Hickory
