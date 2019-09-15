Coming from her student, and advisee, Charlotte William's is amazing, and a true rock star! She helped me through some of my toughest times, believing in me and pushing me to do my best, even testing my limits on most occasions. However I prevailed, believed, grew stronger, and graduated with her at my side cheering words of praise. Charlotte never gave up on me, when other faculty and staff seemed to. Lenoir-Rhyne chose an exceptional employee when they hired this magnificent lady. I know, without a doubt, that Hickory will be choosing an exceptional councilwoman when they vote for her.
Additionally, I would like to say to her, thank you for all that you have done, and dream to do. You radiate this passion to do better and that quality is contagious. I have seen that desire overfill the classrooms, and I know that once you achieve this goal of yours, the city of Hickory will see it, as well. Thank you for showing me what it means to be a strong woman and to never quit in the face of adversity. Good luck to you in all your endeavors.
Sasha O’Brien
Lincolnton NC
