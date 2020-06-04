Newton Mayor: We are a tight-knit community that stands together

Dear neighbors,
The unrest we’ve seen across the country during this time of global pandemic is unlike anything most of us have experienced. At the same time, deadly violence against our black neighbors has become painfully familiar. We grieve the loss of George Floyd and so many others at the hand of a system that unleashes senseless violence against our neighbors of color.
Today, we saw that grief turn into action during a peaceful protest and march starting at Newton City Hall, circling the 1924 Courthouse Square, and ending at the Catawba County Government Center. More than 200 men and women, young and old, stood together to demand justice for Mr. Floyd and an end to police brutality.
The people who gathered today have the right to express themselves, and we at the City of Newton have an ongoing duty to listen and try to understand as we continue to protect the health, safety, and welfare of our residents. I take that duty seriously, as does Newton Police Chief Vidal Sipe and the officers he leads. We will not tolerate unjust conduct from the ranks of our police department.
We are a tight-knit community that stands together during times like these. I am proud of what we saw today, especially from the young people who so eloquently expressed their calls for justice and our officers who knelt in solidarity with them.
I encourage our citizens to continue exercising their First Amendment rights and directing their actions toward positive change in our community. I think we can all work together — in a peaceful and productive way — to hear one another and resolve the challenges we face as we build a more just and humane world.
Stay safe. Stay well.
With hope,
Eddie Haupt
Mayor of the City of Newton
