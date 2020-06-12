Letter: Work of Draughn High staff made graduation memorable

I would like to commend the staff of Draughn High School for the loving and thoughtful way they carried out the 2020 graduation ceremony. I, like many others, was doubtful that the ceremony could be anything but a disappointment for the seniors who had worked so hard and then had their final high school days stolen from them.
It has been difficult for students to maintain their positive spirits during this depressing time but this ceremony most certainly gave them something special to remember. The love and dedication that Draughn's educators have for their students really shone through in their final act toward the Senior Class last night.
It was evident that the staff had spent many long hours planning and executing the event so that each graduate felt honored and special in his own right. At each staged area the students and families were amazed at the thought that was put into making the graduation memorable. I heard so many of those young adults saying "OH, I REMEMBER THAT!” as they smiled and looked at the photographs on the walls. There was even an area set up so that the students could experience the decorations of prom that never happened.
As we worked our way through the halls of the school there were lots of smiles and laughter. Instead of the emotional letdown that I expected of the attendees I heard comments like "that was amazing" and "it feels like they did all this just for me.” Well, they had! When I write that we all left the event uplifted and rejuvenated by the thoughtfulness of the teachers of Draughn High it is not an exaggeration.
I hope each graduate realizes the work that went into the graduation ceremony and in the years to come they look back and know that their teachers really, really cared. Love and dedication to students is not easy to find in the public education system nowadays. These students are fortunate to have experienced that.
Now, as the grandparent of a brand-new, high school graduate I'd like to say a huge thank you to the Draughn staff. Thank you for all you’ve done of our beloved students and for us also. We all appreciated it.
Pam M Cline
Newton, NC
