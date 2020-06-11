Letter: Without community, what do we have?
If the past couple months of self-isolation and recent social unrest across the nation have proven anything, it is that we need each other.

Without community -- being able to interact and understand each other through active dialogue -- what do we have? Individual living, without friendship or learning through listening, is meaningless. We’re created for each other, to care for each other.

So, properly socially-distanced of course (be safe!), don’t hesitate to reach out to a new neighbor, someone on your walk or bus to work, or that person you always see but still don’t know personally. Or even that person you know has different views than you. In this time when we may be apart -- in more than one way -- remember that we still need each other!

Aaron Kohrs

Hickory NC

