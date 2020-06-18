Letter: What lesson are we teaching when school uses 'Redskin' mascot?

I understand and appreciate that a great deal of planning needs to go into the immediate educational and health challenges facing the leadership of the Catawba County Schools. The 2020-21 school year will require creative foresight and innovative accommodations of space and technology.
Along with these challenges comes an opportunity to take a long hard look at a remarkably simple signal that the county schools can send about its basic respect for humanity.
There are only two K-12 public schools in North Carolina that still use the “Redskin” mascot for its athletic teams. One of those schools operates within Catawba County Schools.
Perhaps the pro-active examples from Lady Antebellum and NASCAR can offer us visions for change.
Maybe an “Indians” mascot can survive, but what reinforcing lesson are we teaching the students and the community by continuing to utilize the “Redskin” moniker?
Eddie Davis
Durham, NC
Catch the latest in Opinion
Get opinion pieces, letters and editorials sent directly to your inbox weekly!