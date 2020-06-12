Letter: What is use of community park if no one can use it?

I live in Rhodhiss and have most of my life. My issue is the park located on Carolina Avenue. The gates are always closed and locked to where no one can enjoy it. There is also a sign stated the area is for overflow parking for fishermen, but again the gates are closed and locked.
What is the use of having a community park if no one can have access to it? The park has a nice walking track, horse shoes and a picnic area if we could only enjoy it. Several residents have asked the mayor to unlock it but the request fell on deaf ears. We as a community do not understand why we can't use our park.
Amy McClure
Hickory NC
