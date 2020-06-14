Letter: We must find some harmony within our country

When faced with an epidemic such as this nation has been going through, we need to ask ourselves what we could do/would do.
Our reply should be: Do our very best as others have tried to do.
Looking back in an accusatory way never helps anything or anybody. We can/should learn from the past and press forward. Changing things of the past is not possible, however, not learning from it brings dishonor to those who lost their lives, whether it be war or a virus -- anything we experience in life.
I think the country has gone through enough (over the past three years) to do us for a lifetime. I pray we will not continue with the same agenda. Have we not learned through investigations and the pandemic what should be important?
We must find some harmony within our country and strive to go forward. The American people need to stand up and say: Enough already!
Peggy Byers
Hickory NC
