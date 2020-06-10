Letter: Trump's pandemic strategy is to wish it away
0 comments

Letter: Trump's pandemic strategy is to wish it away

  • 0
Only $3 for 13 weeks

It was nice of President Donald “Bone Spurs” Trump to take a few minutes of his busy Memorial Day weekend to visit Arlington Cemetery. He had been busy “working:” playing golf twice and sending out over 100 tweets, many of them to insult his perceived enemies.

He tweeted about Stacey Abrams’ weight, apparently oblivious to his own obesity. He insulted Nancy Pelosi about wearing dentures, as if anyone knows or cares whether it’s true. Worst of all, he brought back his conspiracy theory about “Morning Joe” Scarborough, accusing him of murder.

His strategy for fighting the pandemic is to wish it away, using distraction and distortion as his main political tools.

In 1968, President Lyndon Johnson decided not to run for re-election so he could devote his time to ending the Vietnam War. He might have succeeded except for the sabotage by candidate Richard Nixon. In stark contrast to Johnson on handling a crisis, Trump’s only concern is his re-election, as the carnage keeps growing.

Gary Garmon

Connelly Springs NC

0 comments

Tags

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News