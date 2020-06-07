Letter: The gate on the road to despotism opening wider by the day

Mad “King” Donald cowers in the White House bunker and then disrespects governors calling them “weak.” While not following his own CDC guidelines (no mask) he holds up a Bible and advocates military violence and “domination” against American citizens who are justifiably outraged at the ongoing racist murders of African Americans across this nation by police who are supposed to “protect and serve.”
While visually invoking scripture, he offers no words of compassion or sympathy for George Floyd or for African Americans and their experiences. No, the best he can say is “MAGA loves the Blacks!”
As a retired pastor, history buff, and an American of Caucasian ancestry, I am ashamed to have such a despicable, immoral person and con-artist as the president of this great country. Sir, if you opened that Bible you held up in your photo-op, perhaps you might come across the words of Jesus that “a tree is known by its fruit.” (Matthew 12:33)
Take note, my fellow Americans, the gate on the road to despotism and the demise of our constitutional republic is opening wider by the day!
Rev. Cliff Moone
Hickory, NC
